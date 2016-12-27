版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 14:08 BJT

BRIEF-Orascom Development: Board of directors approve voluntary delisting of all EDRs from Egyptian Exchange

Dec 27 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Board of directors approved the voluntary delisting of all Egyptian Depositary Receipts (EDRs) of the company from the Egyptian Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐