BRIEF-Orascom Development: Board of directors approve voluntary delisting of all EDRs from Egyptian Exchange

BRIEF-Syngenta: ChemChina says 92.2% of shares tendered by May 24

* SAYS CHEMCHINA ANNOUNCED AT THE END OF THE ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ON MAY 24, AROUND 92.2 PERCENT OF SHARES HAVE BEEN TENDERED Source text - http://bit.ly/2rSUqTq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)