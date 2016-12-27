BRIEF-Orascom Development: Board of directors approve voluntary delisting of all EDRs from Egyptian Exchange

UPDATE 1-ChemChina raises $20 bln for Syngenta deal via perp bonds, preferred shares
* Investment makes state-owned lender largest financier to deal
Dec 27 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Board of directors approved the voluntary delisting of all Egyptian Depositary Receipts (EDRs) of the company from the Egyptian Exchange
* SAYS CHEMCHINA ANNOUNCED AT THE END OF THE ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ON MAY 24, AROUND 92.2 PERCENT OF SHARES HAVE BEEN TENDERED
HONG KONG, May 25 ChemChina has raised $20 billion in perpetual bonds and preferred shares to finance its acquisition of Swiss seeds maker Syngenta, according to a regulatory filing by the state-owned Chinese company.