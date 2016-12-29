BRIEF-Air France KLM finalizes sale of 49.99 pct of Servair

Dec 29 Air France klm SA :

* Air France KLM finalizes the transaction to sell 49.99% of the servair share capital and transfer its operational control to Gategroup

* Sale will be effective as of 30 December 2016, and the new Board of Directors controlled by Gategroup will take office as of 1 January 2017