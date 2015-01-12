BRIEF-Northern Offshore discloses contract dispute with CAMAC Energy affiliate

Jan 12 Northern Offshore Ltd :
* Says issued a notice of contract termination to Oceanic
Consultants Nigeria Ltd for the Energy Searcher drilling
contract
* CAMAC guaranteed Oceanic's obligations under the drilling
contract
* Says believes that Oceanic breached various terms of the
drilling contract and will be filing a claim for in excess of
$50 million are associated with this matter pursuant to the
arbitration provisions of the contract
* Says hopes to have the rig demobilized out of Nigeria by
late January
