BRIEF-Sound Oil says withdraws offer for Antrim Energy

Jan 13 Sound Oil Plc

* Withdrawal of intended offer for Antrim Energy inc

* Has decided, having re-evaluated Antrim's assets, not to proceed further with an offer for Antrim at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
