BRIEF-Sound Oil says withdraws offer for Antrim Energy

US STOCKS-Wall Street lower ahead of Fed statement
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Jan 13 Sound Oil Plc
* Withdrawal of intended offer for Antrim Energy inc
* Has decided, having re-evaluated Antrim's assets, not to proceed further with an offer for Antrim at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off operations tied to internal combustion engines and focus on technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles, boosting its share price and highlighting the challenges for legacy auto industry players.
LONDON/VANCOUVER, May 3 Mining-trading group Glencore Plc has hired the Bank of Nova Scotia to sell a portfolio of royalty assets, including one for the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, four people familiar with the process have told Reuters.