2015年 2月 6日

BRIEF-Findel to sell Kleeneze to CVSL unit for 3.6 mln stg

Feb 6 Findel Plc

* Disposal

* Announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to sell its subsidiary Kleeneze Limited to Trillium Pond Ag, a unit of CVSL Inc

* Consideration payable upon completion will be 3.6 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
