BRIEF-BB Biotech proposes dividend of CHF 2.75 per share

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Jan 20 BB Biotech AG :
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
* 5% dividend yield maintained - BB Biotech management is very confident about sector's prospects in 2017
* A proposed dividend of 2.75 Swiss francs ($2.74)per share
* 2017 will bring an acceleration of important product approvals and milestone read-for industry and bb biotech's portfolio
* Consolidated but not yet audited Q4 data for BB Biotech record a net loss of 24 mln Swiss francs versus last year's quarter gain of 511 mln Swiss francs
* Consolidated but not yet audited full year 2016 data, showed a net loss of 802 mln Swiss francs versus a full year net profit of 653 mln Swiss francs for 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0048 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.