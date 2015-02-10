BRIEF-Warburg Pincus to sell a stake in Poundland

Feb 10 J P Morgan Securities

* Proposed placing

* Warburg Pincus Llc intends to sell part of its shareholding in Poundland Group Plc

* Offering will be conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuilt secondary placing to institutional investors

* Offering anticipated to comprise about 25 million poundland shares, equivalent to about 10 pct of Poundland's issued share capital

* Warburg Pincus' remaining stake is expected to comprise about 20.4 pct of Poundland's issued ordinary share capital Source text for Eikon: