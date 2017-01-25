版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 13:51 BJT

BRIEF-Sandpiper Digital Payments says CFO Jens Baeuml to leave Sandpiper

Jan 25 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :

* Jens Baeuml, CFO, is leaving Sandpiper in agreement with the company's board of directors effective March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
