BRIEF-Autoliv sets Q2 dividend to 56 cents per share, elects two new board members

Feb 17 Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv elects new directors and declares increased dividend

* has elected Ms. Aicha Evans and Mr. David E. Kepler as new members of its board of directors

* quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the second quarter 2015, an increase of 2 cents per share from the previous level. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
