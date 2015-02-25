BRIEF-Assa Abloy acquires Swiss lock supplier MSL

India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
Feb 25 Assa Abloy Ab
* Assa Abloy acquires MSL in Switzerland
* Has signed an agreement to acquire MSL Schloss und Beschlägefabrik AG, a Swiss lock supplier
* MSL's sales for 2015 are expected to reach CHF 20 mln (approx. SEK 180 mln) in the financial year ending 30 June 2015.
* The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start
* The transaction is expected to close during Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk