BRIEF-Kongsberg wins an order from Lockheed Martin valued at NOK 560 million

Feb 27 Kongsberg ASA :

* Won an order from Lockheed Martin valued at 560 million Norwegian crowns ($73.30 million) for deliveries of rudders and vertical leading edges

* Contract is a continuation of deliveries from previous production lots Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6432 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
