BRIEF-Kongsberg wins an order from Lockheed Martin valued at NOK 560 million

BRIEF-Rignet files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million
In addition, selling stockholder may offer up to 4.8 million shares of co's common stock
Feb 27 Kongsberg ASA :
* Won an order from Lockheed Martin valued at 560 million Norwegian crowns ($73.30 million) for deliveries of rudders and vertical leading edges
Contract is a continuation of deliveries from previous production lots
* Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. announces quarter ended March 31, 2017 financial results
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals total Q1 revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $7.0 million compared to $7.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016