BRIEF-Elementis says to buy SRLH Holdings for $360 mln

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 10 Elementis Plc :
* Elementis announces personal care acquisition
* Entered into an agreement to acquire SRLH Holdings, Inc. From an affiliate of one rock capital partners, llc for an enterprise value of us$360 million
* Summitreheis will become part of an enlarged personal care business within elementis
* Acquisition enterprise value is equivalent to approximately 11.8x summitreheis expected underlying ebitda for 2016 (including run rate cost synergies)
* Can confirm that it expects earnings per share for year to 31 december 2016 to be in line with current market expectations
* Board confirms that its consideration of special dividends in respect of 2016 will not be impacted by acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings.