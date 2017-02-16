BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf: changes in composition of management and supervisory board

Feb 16 Diebold Nixdorf AG :

* Changes in composition of management board and supervisory board

* Chairman of management board of Diebold Nixdorf, Eckard Heidloff, today agreed with supervisory board to discontinue his engagement with company effective as of 31 March 2017

* As Heidloff's successor supervisory board of Diebold Nixdorf ag has appointed former deputy chairman of management board and chief financial officer dr. Jürgen Wunram

* In light of this and together with mr. Heyden and dr. Näher management board will, in future, consist of five members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)