瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 6日 星期三 13:50 BJT

BRIEF-Leclanche announces 8.5 mln euros order for Graciosa project

May 6 Leclanche SA :

* Announced on Tuesday 8.5 million euros ($9.55 million)order for the Graciosa project from project partner, Younicos AG

* Said that successful delivery of this Battery Energy Storage System within this year will contribute significantly towards achieving adjusted EBITDA breakeven at the end of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

