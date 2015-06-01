BRIEF-Borregaard and Rayonier Advanced Materials establish new lignin operation in Florida

June 1 Borregaard ASA :
* Borregaard and Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) entered
into a letter of intent regarding establishment of a new lignin
operation adjacent to RYAM's Fernandina Beach pulp mill in
Florida
* Expects project will be completed in two phases over 5
years
* New company will be owned 55 percent by Borregaard and 45
percent by RYAM
* Estimate an aggregate $110 million for a capacity of
150,000 metric tonnes dry substance per year
* New operation will benefit from development work in BALI
project, and takes priority over a first BALI plant
* Longer term, BALI technology remains a strategic lignin
raw material option for Borregaard
