2017年 4月 18日

BRIEF-Feintool International Holding: green light for takeover of forming plant in China

April 18 - Feintool International Holding AG:

* Green light for the takeover of the forming plant in China

* On April 13 the Chinese authorities approved the purchase of the Chinese forming plant Schuler (Tianjin) Metal Forming Technology Center Co. Ltd. by the Feintool Group

