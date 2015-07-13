BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products to buy UK's Alent

July 13 Platform Specialty Products Corp

* Recommended acquisition of Alent Plc

* Under terms of transaction, each Alent shareholder will be entitled to receive: for each Alent share: 503 pence in cash

* Transaction values Alent's entire issued and to be issued share capital at approximately 1,351 million stg

* Have received an irrevocable undertaking from cevian, largest shareholder in Alent, to elect for partial share alternative in respect of its entire beneficial holding of 58,432,694 alent shares

* Alent directors intend to recommend unanimously that Alent shareholders vote in favour of scheme

* A premium of approximately 49 percent. To closing price of 337.7 pence per alent share on 10 July 2015

* A premium of approximately 37 per cent. To volume weighted average share price of 368.2 pence per alent share over three month period

* Alent will not pay an interim dividend for six months ended 30 June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: