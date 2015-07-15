BRIEF-Flsmidth says has received $40 mln U.S. contract from Essar

July 15 Flsmidth

* Flsmidth has received a contract worth approximately USD 40 mln (DKK 266 mln) from Essar Steel Minnesota LLC

* Contract is for mechanical installation of a complete Air Pollution Control system for the Group's greenfield iron ore pelletizing plant.

* When completed, the plant will have a capacity of 7 mln tonnes of taconite pellets per year.