BRIEF-Medistim strengthens its US operations and expands the sales force

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 Medistim ASA :
* Strengthens its US operations and expands the sales force
* Based on positive trend, company has now decided to expand its US operations
* Company consider 2015 as a training period for new sales resources and expect to see positive results on sales performance in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.