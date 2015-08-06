版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日

BRIEF-Medistim strengthens its US operations and expands the sales force

Aug 6 Medistim ASA :

* Strengthens its US operations and expands the sales force

* Based on positive trend, company has now decided to expand its US operations

* Company consider 2015 as a training period for new sales resources and expect to see positive results on sales performance in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

