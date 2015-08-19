BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding H1 revenue CHF 284.3 mln, up 28.8 pct

Aug 19 Hochdorf Holding AG :
* H1 revenue 284.3 million Swiss francs versus 220.7 million
Swiss francs year ago, up 28.8 pct
* At start of year, it was announced that EBIT would come in
at 2.8-3.0 pct of production revenue. This range has now been
increased to 3.2-3.8 pct for H1
* Increased H1 EBITDA from 13.8 million francs to 15.5
million francs (+12.5 pct)
* H1 net profit stood at 4.1 million francs (6.3 million
francs; -34.3 pct compared to previous year)
* Continues to assume that gross sales revenue for 2015 will
come in at 580 million francs to 620 million francs
* Has raised EBIT target as a percentage of production
revenue, currently, anticipate EBIT at 3.2-3.8 pct of production
revenue in FY 2015
