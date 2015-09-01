版本:
BRIEF-Carlyle makes 40 pence per share offer for Innovation Group

Sept 1 Innovation Group Plc

* Bidco is indirectly wholly owned by carlyle europe partners iv fund

* Recommended cash offer by axios bidco limited

* Shareholders shall be entitled to receive 40 pence in cash for each ordinary share held

* Offer price assumes that shareholders will not receive a final dividend for co's fy ending 30 september 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

