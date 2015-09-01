版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 1日 星期二 14:34 BJT

BRIEF-Faroe Petroleum buys interests in North Sea Blane, Enoch units

Sept 1 Faroe Petroleum Plc

* Conditional acquisition of Roc Oil (GB Holdings) limited and 12% interest in enoch unit in UK North Sea

* Acquisition of interest in producing blane field Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

