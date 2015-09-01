版本:
BRIEF-Latchways says received offer from MSA Safety

Sept 1 Msa Safety Inc :

* Offer for Latchways Plc

* Recommended cash acquisition of Latchways Plc by MSA Safety Inc

* Acquisition values entire issued ordinary share capital of Latchways at approximately 124 million stg

* Under terms of acquisition, Latchways shareholders will receive 1100 pence in cash for each Latchways share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

