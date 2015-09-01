BRIEF-Latchways says received offer from MSA Safety

BRIEF-Corium International says enters extended agreement with P&G
* Corium International Inc - on Jan 13, co and Procter & Gamble Company entered into an amendment to restated supply agreement dated june 30, 2014
Sept 1 Msa Safety Inc :
* Offer for Latchways Plc
* Recommended cash acquisition of Latchways Plc by MSA Safety Inc
* Acquisition values entire issued ordinary share capital of Latchways at approximately 124 million stg
* Under terms of acquisition, Latchways shareholders will receive 1100 pence in cash for each Latchways share
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
Jan 20 A Canadian court has rejected an attempt by Ecuadorian communities to enforce a judgment against Chevron Corp they obtained in their home country, saying the company's local subsidiary liable for the parent, the oil major said on Friday.