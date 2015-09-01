版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 1日 星期二 14:26 BJT

BRIEF-Whirlpool confirms approached AGA Rangemaster regarding possible offer

Sept 1 Whirlpool Corp

* Statement re possible offer for aga rangemaster

* Whirlpool confirms has made an approach regarding a possible offer for aga rangemaster Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

