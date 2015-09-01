BRIEF-Basware signs significant accounts payable automation and e-invoicing agreement

BRIEF-US Foods Holding files 30 mln share offering by selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to 30.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHVwQ7 Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Basware Oyj :
* Signs significant accounts payable automation and e-invoicing agreement with major North American manufacturing company
* Value of agreement exceeds 3.3 million euros ($3.72 million) over four years
* Services will be implemented in six countries globally Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for business
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance