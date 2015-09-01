版本:
2015年 9月 1日 星期二 17:37 BJT

BRIEF-Basware signs significant accounts payable automation and e-invoicing agreement

Sept 1 Basware Oyj :

* Signs significant accounts payable automation and e-invoicing agreement with major North American manufacturing company

* Value of agreement exceeds 3.3 million euros ($3.72 million) over four years

* Services will be implemented in six countries globally Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

