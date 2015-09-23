BRIEF-Solarworld receives large-scale order in the United States

Sept 23 Solarworld AG :

* Receives large-scale order in the United States

* Solarworld Americas Inc., a subsidiary of Solarworld AG in United States, has received an order to supply solar power modules with a capacity of 65 megawatts to Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Co

* Ontract is expected to be fulfilled in 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)