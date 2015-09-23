BRIEF-Veidekke to build commercial building for Staples

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Sept 23 Veidekke ASA :
* Veidekke's subsidiary Norske Stålbygg AS has signed a contract with Anthon B Nilsen Eiendom AS to build a combined warehouse and logistics building for Staples at Lahaugmoen outside Oslo
* Norske Stålbygg will undertake the project in a joint venture with Veidekke's building and construction operation in Oslo
* Value of contract is 173 million Norwegian crowns ($20.9 million) excluding VAT
* Work starts in September, and building will be ready for use in March 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2829 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.