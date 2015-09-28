版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 28日 星期一 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Vodafone Group says talks with Liberty Global have ended

Sept 28 Vodafone Group Plc

* Discussions with Liberty Global have terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

