BRIEF-Aevis Holding H1 revenue up 8.2 pct to CHF 291.0 mln

Sept 30 Aevis Holding SA :
* Revenue growth of 8.2 pct to 291.0 million Swiss francs
($299.32 million) in first half-year 2015
* H1 EBITDA declined slightly to 33.0 million francs (2014:
36.1 million francs)
* Net profit for period H1 of 0.07 million francs was
achieved compared to 2.80 million francs a year ago
* In current business year 2015, expects to realise a
turnover of approximately 600 million francs
* Continues to target an EBITDA margin of more than 20 pct
in mid-term
($1 = 0.9722 Swiss francs)
