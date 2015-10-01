BRIEF-Aker Solutions wins contract offshore Malaysia

Oct 1 Aker Solutions Asa

* Says has been awarded a contract from Murphy Sabah Oil to deliver the subsea production system for the Rotan deepwater natural gas development offshore Malaysia

* Says delivery includes hardware for four subsea wells, a hub manifold, in-line tees, a connection system and production control system

* First deliveries are scheduled for the second quarter of 2016

* The contract will be booked as part of the company's third-quarter order intake

* No value is disclosed in the statement