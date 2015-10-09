版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 9日 星期五 17:55 BJT

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy enters into $66 mln investment agreement with DKL Investments

Oct 9 Ithaca Energy Inc :

* Premium equity placing

* Enters investment agreement with DKL Investments, regarding $66 million equity investment in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

