BRIEF-Borregaard acquires Flambeau Rivers Paper's lignin business

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 Borregaard ASA :
* Signed an agreement with Flambeau Rivers Paper LLC for acquisition of lignin business based at the latter's park falls operations in Wisconsin, USA
* Acquired business will be integrated into Borregaard's existing US operation
* Parties have also entered into a long-term lignin raw material supply agreement
* Closing is expected to take place during Q4 2015
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.