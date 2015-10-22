版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四 23:49 BJT

BRIEF-Cable & Wireless Comms says in deal talks with Liberty Global

Oct 22 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc

* Statement re press speculation

* Confirms that CWC is in discussions with Liberty Global Plc regarding a possible shares and cash offer for co

* Can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made nor as to terms on which any firm offer might be made. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

