BRIEF-Henrik Henriksson appointed CEO of Scania

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 9 Scania Ab
* Henrik Henriksson to become Scania's new President and CEO
* Henriksson is currently Executive Vice President and head of Sales and Marketing
* He will take up his position on 1 January 2016 and succeeds Per Hallberg
* He will become a member of the Volkswagen Truck & Bus Management Board Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.