版本:

2015年 11月 9日 星期一 16:09 BJT

BRIEF-Henrik Henriksson appointed CEO of Scania

Nov 9 Scania Ab

* Henrik Henriksson to become Scania's new President and CEO

* Henriksson is currently Executive Vice President and head of Sales and Marketing

* He will take up his position on 1 January 2016 and succeeds Per Hallberg

* He will become a member of the Volkswagen Truck & Bus Management Board Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

