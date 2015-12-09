BRIEF-Electrolux to cut costs in Small Appliances unit, pay GE termination fee

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Dec 9 Electrolux
* Cost reduction program within Small Appliances and information on costs related to ge appliances
* Says "operations continue to be negatively impacted by reduced volumes in several key markets, as well as unfavorable currency movements"
* Says "measures to restore profitability are now being taken, including staff reductions and downsizing of activities, mainly in the U.S., Sweden and China"
* Says these actions are expected to reach full effect from end of 2016, with estimated annual cost savings of SEK 120 million
* Says costs related to program are expected to amount to SEK 190 million
* Says in accordance with terms of transaction agreement, Electrolux will today pay termination fee of $175 million to General Electric Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.