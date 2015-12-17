版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 12月 18日 星期五 01:28 BJT

BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group: strategic partnership with funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management

Dec 17 Airopack Technology Group AG :

* Has entered into a strategic partnership with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Llc

* Investment will primarily be used to finance capital expenditures, working capital, and, to a lesser extent, buy-out ATG's joint venture partner in Airolux AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

