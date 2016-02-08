BRIEF-Accu Holding expands in surface technology via acquisition

Feb 8 Accu Holding AG :
* Further expansion in surface technology via acquisition
* Signs framework agreement with 1C Industries Zug AG
regarding acquisition of seven operations in sector of heat
treatment and thin-film coating
* Estimated key figures of these operations for 2015 are:
sales of 13.5 million Swiss francs ($13.67 million); EBITDA of
more than 3 million Swiss francs with an EBITDA margin of 22 -
23 percent
* Further acquisitions are planned and likely to be
announced within next 18 months
* With this transaction Accu Group is completing its 5-year
reindustrialization plan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9876 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)