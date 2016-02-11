BRIEF-Cable & Wireless says Q3 EBITDA up 16 pct to $238 mln

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc
* Q3 EBITDA $238 mln
* Integration on track to deliver total synergies of us$125 million
* We invested $135 million of cash capital expenditure in q3, 24 pct lower than prior year
* Overall group year to date like-for-like revenue growth of 3 pct
* Mobile (40 pct of total group revenue) was up 1 pct in Q3 as strong growth in caribbean, up 7 pct, was offset by a 9 pct decline in BTC, consistent with our expectations
* Regulatory processes in relation to proposed acquisition are ongoing
* Q3 revenue of $595 million up 1 pct, 3 pct on a like-for-like basis
* At Dec. 31 2015, group net debt was $2,865 million, an increase of $33 million since Sept. 30 2015
* we expect completion in second calendar quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: