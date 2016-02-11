BRIEF-Cable & Wireless says Q3 EBITDA up 16 pct to $238 mln

Feb 11 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc

* Q3 EBITDA $238 mln

* Integration on track to deliver total synergies of us$125 million

* We invested $135 million of cash capital expenditure in q3, 24 pct lower than prior year

* Overall group year to date like-for-like revenue growth of 3 pct

* Mobile (40 pct of total group revenue) was up 1 pct in Q3 as strong growth in caribbean, up 7 pct, was offset by a 9 pct decline in BTC, consistent with our expectations

* Regulatory processes in relation to proposed acquisition are ongoing

* Q3 revenue of $595 million up 1 pct, 3 pct on a like-for-like basis

* At Dec. 31 2015, group net debt was $2,865 million, an increase of $33 million since Sept. 30 2015

* we expect completion in second calendar quarter of 2016