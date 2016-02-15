BRIEF-FinTech Group enters strategic partnership with Morgan Stanley

BRIEF-CARNIVAL CORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE
Feb 15 Fintech Group AG :
* Enters strategic partnership for exchange traded products with Morgan Stanley
* Morgan Stanley will issue exchange traded products under Flatex brand in a strategic, long-term partnership for German market
* Flatex customers will benefit from an enhanced range of products as well as a potential reduction of trading costs
* Expects partnership with Morgan Stanley to result in a further push of earnings
Jan 19 Gulf investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC said Nelson Ramos joined the company's alternative investment solutions group in New York as co-portfolio manager of the alternative risk premia portfolios and deputy head of cross asset investments.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Canadian oil and gas company MEG Energy is testing the capacity for oil-related loans with a US$1.235bn deal that will be used to refinance debt and is part of an overall capital restructuring.