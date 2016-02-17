BRIEF-Peach Property Group sells commercial property near Duesseldorf

Feb 17 Peach Property Group AG :

* Focuses portfolio on residential properties by selling a commercial property near Duesseldorf

* Contract for sale of "Erkrath Retail" notarised

* Transaction expected to be completed in Q1 2016

* Cash inflow of nearly 9 million Swiss francs ($9.1 million) will strengthen Peach Property Group's cash position

* Proceeds will be used for further expansion of residential portfolio in Germany