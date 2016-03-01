版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 1日 星期二 18:07 BJT

BRIEF-London Stock Exchange group says has not received proposal from ICE

March 1 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Statement re possible offer

* Board of LSEG notes announcement from ICE that it is considering making an offer for LSEG.

* Has not received a proposal from ICE

* Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

* Discussions between LSEG and Deutsche Börse AG regarding potential merger of equals between two groups continue to progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐