中国
2016年 3月 4日

BRIEF-Peach Property Group sells Gretag property in Regensdorf near Zurich

March 4 Peach Property Group AG :

* Sells Gretag property in Regensdorf near Zurich

* Transaction expected to be completed by end of march 2016

* Sale will generate payback of around 70 million Swiss francs or more than 14 francs per share for Peach Property Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

