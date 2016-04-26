BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group agrees with Resilux on Airolux ownership

April 26 Airopack Technology Group AG :
* Airopack Technology Group reaches an agreement with Resilux to take full ownership of
Airolux
* ATG to acquire Resilux's 50 pct stake in Airolux joint venture
* ATG will pay a cash consideration of 25 million euros ($28.15 million) to acquire
Resilux's 50 pct stake in Airolux
* Will also repay Resilux's outstanding shareholder loans and financial debts to Airolux of
around 37 million euros
* Will enter into a global preferred supply agreement with Resilux
* Will commence preparation for a share capital increase to implement its strategic
partnership with Apollo Global
($1 = 0.8881 euros)
