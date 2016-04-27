BRIEF-Amec Foster Wheeler appoints Halliburton executive Lewis as CEO

April 27 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc

* Appointment of ceo

* Announces today appointment of dr jonathan (jon) lewis, as chief executive officer, with effect from 1 june 2016

* On same day ian mchoul will cease to be interim ceo, and will remain as cfo

