BRIEF-Amec Foster Wheeler appoints Halliburton executive Lewis as CEO

BRIEF-Toshiba considers spinning off semiconductor operations - Nikkei
* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei
April 27 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc
* Appointment of ceo
* Announces today appointment of dr jonathan (jon) lewis, as chief executive officer, with effect from 1 june 2016
* On same day ian mchoul will cease to be interim ceo, and will remain as cfo
* Appointment of dr jonathan (jon) lewis, as ceo, with effect from 1 june. On same day ian mchoul will cease to be interim ceo, and will remain as cfo
* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei
* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei