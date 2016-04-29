BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends $2.0 bln credit facility

April 29 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd
* Amendments to secured credit facilities
* North Atlantic Drilling Limited, a majority owned
subsidiary of Seadrill Limited, announces today that it has
reached agreement with its banking group to extend its US$2.0
billion credit facility to June 2017 and to amend certain
financial covenants.
* These amendments are part of a broader package of measures
Seadrill Limited, the major shareholder, is undertaking to
refinance and recapitalize the business.
* The covenant amendments extend to 30 June 2017 and relate
to the a reset of the leverage covenant, a revised definition of
the Equity Ratio to exclude the impact of any change to the
market value of rigs and a suspension of the provision that
allows lenders to receive a prepayment if rig values decline
below a minimum value.
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)