版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 00:13 BJT

BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank says appoints Liam Coleman as deputy CEO

April 29 Co-operative Bank Plc

* Co-Operative bank - appointment of deputy chief executive

* Appointment of Liam Coleman as deputy chief executive officer

* Appointed Liam Coleman as deputy chief executive officer with effect from May 3 2016

* Coleman is expected to succeed Niall Booker as chief executive officer at a date to be determined. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐