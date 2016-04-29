BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank says appoints Liam Coleman as deputy CEO

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
April 29 Co-operative Bank Plc
* Co-Operative bank - appointment of deputy chief executive
* Appointment of Liam Coleman as deputy chief executive officer
* Appointed Liam Coleman as deputy chief executive officer with effect from May 3 2016
* Coleman is expected to succeed Niall Booker as chief executive officer at a date to be determined. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.