BRIEF-Fuchs Petrolub buys white oils business from Chevron

May 3 Fuchs Petrolub SE

* Says acquires white oils and food machinery lubricants business from Chevron

* Sayt the Chevron business had sales of eur 11 million in 2015, approximately 85 pct of which are in North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

