BRIEF-Alstria Office acquires additional approximately 1.4% of Deutsche Office

May 3 Alstria Office Reit Ag

* Alstria Office Reit-AG acquires additional approximately 1.4% of Deutsche Office AG against issuance of new shares of Alstria Office

* Says Alstria now holds approximately 90.9% in Deutsche Office

* Says consideration granted to Oaktree consisted of 0.381 new shares of Alstria Office for each share of Deutsche Office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: