BRIEF-Evonik sees deal for Air Products unit EPS accretive in 2017

May 6 Evonik Industries AG

* Evonik acquires specialty & coating additives business of air products

* Says it is expected that acquisition will be EPS accretive for Evonik in 2017 business year

* Says combined specialty & coating additives business has a turnover of around 3.5 billion euros, an attractive EBITDA margin of more than 20 pct

* Financing half with company's own funds and half with additional debt

* Financing half with company's own funds and half with additional debt

* Will maintain a strong balance sheet and continues to aim for a solid investment grade rating after transaction