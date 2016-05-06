BRIEF-Evonik sees deal for Air Products unit EPS accretive in 2017

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Evonik Industries AG
* Evonik acquires specialty & coating additives business of air products
* Says it is expected that acquisition will be EPS accretive for Evonik in 2017 business year
* Says combined specialty & coating additives business has a turnover of around 3.5 billion euros, an attractive EBITDA margin of more than 20 pct
* Financing half with company's own funds and half with additional debt
* Will maintain a strong balance sheet and continues to aim for a solid investment grade rating after transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11