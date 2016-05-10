版本:
中国
2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Autoliv says declares 58 cents/share dividend

May 10 Autoliv Inc

* Says declared a quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share

* Autoliv declares increased dividend and holds annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

